Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Senate race in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has rescinded his endorsement of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama’s Republican primary for Senate, dealing a major blow to the congressman’s campaign.

Trump on Wednesday cited Brooks’ languishing performance in the race and his attempt to move Republicans beyond Trump’s false 2020 election fraud claims.

Brooks said Trump was dropping him because he had rebuffed Trump's entreaties — coming as recently as last week — to help get the 2020 election rescinded.

Trump has been frustrated for months as Brooks has failed to gain traction in the May 24 primary.

By withdrawing the endorsement, Trump sought to stave off the embarrassment of backing a losing candidate.