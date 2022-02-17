Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Trump lawyers fight to block subpoena seeking his testimony

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Behnken/AP
Former President Donald Trump walks on stage during a rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Trump
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:34:02-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says he plans to make a decision Thursday afternoon in a legal fight over whether former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in a New York investigation into his business practices.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to enforce subpoenas her office issued in December to Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. Both of them have been executives in their family’s Trump Organization.

The dispute is now before state Judge Arthur Engoron.

He previously sided with James on other matters relating to the probe, including making Eric Trump testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a scheduled deposition.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
medals021722.jpg