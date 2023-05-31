Triple 7 expedition raises money for Gold Star Families

It's often been thought of as impossible. But don't tell Americans something isn't possible said Mike Sarraille, CEO and founder of Legacy Expeditions.

He's still on a high after completing the record-setting Triple 7 expedition. He and eight other team members conducted seven skydives on seven continents in seven days.

Sarraille, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, along with retired Navy EOD Nick Kush, started planning for the mission 18 months in advance. Using the special operations playbook, they ironed out every detail, including logistics for a camera crew.

"The best part was to see the talents, the incredible skill sets and the incrtedible resources that each individual on our team brought to the table," Kush said. "And we were able to execute this thing darn near flawlessly."

The mission kicked off as far south as you can go, in Antarctica. From there, it was on to sky diving missions in Chile, Florida, Spain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Australia. Each mission, pushed them to the point of exhaustion.

"It's not just going to one location, it's going to seven," Kush said. "It's also moving people, camera crews, staffing people, equipment and things like that."

But just like their time serving in the Navy, failure was never an option. And that's because the mission was about something greater than themselves.

The Triple 7 expedition is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the military charity Folds of Honor. The non-profit provides scholarships to family members of fallen heroes. And along the way, the team got to share powerful stories of servicemembers that never came home.

"If I can keep the legacies of our fallen soldiers alive by telling their stories," Sarraille said, "then that's what myself, Nick, Andy and the team are going to do."

Before each jump, a different servicemember's story was shared, and the jump dedicated in their honor. For Kush, he was able to honor U.S. Navy SEAL Marc Lee, killed in a firefight in Iraq on August 2, 2006.

Now that the expedition is complete, the mission is being turned into a documentary to be released either in late 2023 or early 2024.