Transportation Security Administration's oldest and cutest dog, Eebbers, retires

Posted at 12:34 PM, Sep 01, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration's top K9 is getting a new leash on life.

After 10 years of service, the agency's cutest dog, Eebbers, is retiring.

The bomb-sniffing visla-lab mix was the oldest working dog in the TSA. He was also recently crowned the winner of the agency's cutest K9 contest.

Eebbers’ handler Jean Carney also is retiring, the Star Tribune reported.

"He was born to do this. His ability to search out his trained odors amazes me every day," Carney told CBS affiliate WCCO.

Eebbers and Carney were showered with gifts and cake on their last day at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

According to the newspaper, the pair also received commemorative plaques.

Carney told the news outlet that their first retirement plan is to go swimming in Iowa's Lake Okoboji

"I was just ready for him to be a dog. I just wanted him to enjoy the last few years just being a dog," Carney told the news outlet.

