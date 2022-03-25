Watch
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect transgender girls like this 12-year-old swimmer seen at a pool in Utah on Feb. 22, 2021. She and her family spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to avoid outing her publicly. She cried when she heard about the proposal that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls' sports teams in public high schools, which would separate her from her friends. Republican governors of two states this week vetoed the legislation to ban transgender players from girls' sports, but their decisions to buck the party's conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Posted at 2:56 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 14:56:13-04

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican lawmakers are preparing for a Friday push to override Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of legislation banning transgender youth athletes from playing on girls teams.

Cox was the second GOP governor this week to overrule state lawmakers on a sports-participation ban amid a nationwide culture war over transgender issues.

His veto letter drew national attention with a poignant argument that such laws target vulnerable kids who already have high rates of suicide attempts.

But 11 states have enacted similar bans, and they are a key topic for the party’s vocal conservative base.

Still, there are also fears that a ban could mean millions in lost revenue, including a 2023 All-Star Game.

