Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states

Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 15:45:34-04

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Transgender kids and their parents say they feel attacked by a wave of Republican-sponsored legislation and policies aimed at trans youth.

Bills have been introduced to ban gender-affirming care and block transgender children from using school restrooms or playing on sports teams that don't match their sex at birth.

Proponents say the measures are about protecting children and preserving the integrity of girls’ sports.

Opponents argue that they target already vulnerable children for the sake of scoring political points.

