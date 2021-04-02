Watch
Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens

AP
In this photo released by National Fire Agency, rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Taroko Gorge in Taiwan's eastern Hualien region, Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed along Taiwan's east coast Friday, injuring an unknown number of passengers and causing potential fatalities. (National Fire Agency Department via AP)
Posted at 7:03 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 07:03:13-04

HUALIEN COUNTY, Taiwan (AP) — A train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill.

The National Fire Service said 48 people died. More than 100 people were injured.

With the train still partly in a tunnel, survivors climbed out windows and walked along the train’s roof to reach safety. Officials said it was the country’s deadliest railway disaster.

The crash occurred Friday, the first day of a long holiday weekend when many were hopping trains on Taiwan’s extensive rail system.

Taiwan's president says emergency services are fully mobilized.

The train was carrying more than 400 people.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
