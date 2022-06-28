'Tragic loss of life': Biden administration responds after death of migrants

The Biden administration vowed to hold human traffickers responsible for deaths of dozens of migrants in Texas.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was "heartbroken by the tragic loss of life."

Mexican officials said 50 migrants died after being left in an abandoned tractor-trailer on a remote back road in the sweltering Texas heat.

They include 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans, according to Marcelo Ebrard, the foreign minister of Mexico.

Several others have been hospitalized, including four children.

Authorities in San Antonio said a city worker was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer. Fire Chief Charles Hood said the survivors were dehydrated as no water was found inside the trailer.

"The patients that we saw were hot to the touch," Hood said. "They were suffering, from heat stroke, heat, exhaustion, no signs of water in the vehicle. It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer, but there was no, visible working AC unit on that rig"

Law enforcement said that at least 3 people were taken into custody, but they were not named as suspects in the matter.