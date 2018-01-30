Toronto officers accused of ingesting pot while on duty after drug raid

Two Canadian police officers in Toronto were suspended after allegedly ingesting marijuana confiscated during a raid while on duty, the CBC reported.

According to the CBC, Vittorio Dominelli and his unidentified partner, were suspended after the two officers hallucinated from ingesting edible marijuana. The two officers reportedly called for medical help on Sunday. The officers were found in a police cruiser, and later treated at a Toronto-area hospital.

One of the officers reportedly also suffered a head injury from a fall.

The CBC said it is unclear on whether the two officers were involved in the raid.

No charges have been filed against the officers.

Marijuana possession is set to be legal throughout all of Canada by July 1.