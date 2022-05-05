Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Thousands of smartphones purchased by VA went unused

How To Clean Out Your Phone To Free Up Storage Space
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
How To Clean Out Your Phone To Free Up Storage Space
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 13:25:48-04

An inspector general’s report has found that most of the 10,000 smartphones purchased for a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs program during the pandemic went unused.

The report from the VA's inspector general found that 8,544 of the 10,000 phones with unlimited prepaid calling plans gathered dust and ended up costing the agency $1.8 million in wasted data plan costs.

The inspector general also found that the VA wasted $571,000 on data plans due to poor oversight of its purchase of 81,000 iPads.

The smartphones and iPads were purchased as part of the VA's efforts to increase veterans' access to telehealth.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News