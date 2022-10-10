Watch Now
Third largest rail union rejects deal brokered by Biden administration

Kevin Wolf/AP
FILE - A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022. The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 16:47:15-04

A rail strike is still not off the table.

According to The Associated Press, the nation's third-largest railroad union has rejected a deal tentatively agreed to in September.

A strike was thought to be avoided after the Biden administration said it intervened last month and helped railroad operators and labor unions reach a tentative deal.

The agreement included an immediate 14.1% pay increase. Workers would also receive $11,000 in backpay thanks to a retroactive raise.

However, more than half of track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union have rejected the 5-year deal, The Associated Press reported.

A sticking point for the workers reportedly has to do with a lack of paid time off.

“Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard. Railroaders do not feel valued,” Cardwell said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

The union is expected to return to the bargaining table in hopes of working out a deal with the railroad operators.

