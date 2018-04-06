These are the Central American migrants crossing Mexico in a caravan

They have traveled for days on foot and by bus. They are tired, hungry and desperate for a better life.

President Donald Trump described the Central American migrants traveling in a caravan through Mexico as dangerous but many of them are women and children.

As many of them stay south of the border to find work there and some 200 or so migrants continue their journey into the US, here's a look at some of their stories:

'We are not bringing any guns'

Karen Gallo, 32, left Honduras along with her two children and her husband. They've been on the road for 20 days trying to make their way to the US.

"There are no jobs, no justice, no laws in Honduras," Gallo said.

She and her family are each carrying a small backpack and a light jacket or sweater.

"We are not bringing any guns," she said. "As you can see, we are only carrying the basics."

A mother who left her children behind

All Lilian Mejia has is a purple hoodie, a second pair of sneakers and an extra pair of clothes.

The 25-year-old couldn't get a job in El Salvador without a college degree and left her two sons, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old, behind to look for work in the US.

She is determined to get to Texas.

"I don't know how many days it would take us but we are going to fight," she said. "We are going to fight and we will get there."

As she traveled in the caravan, Mejia heard on the news that Trump was mad because of them.

"He's not poor, fighting for his family," she said of Trump. "This is what he doesn't understand."

Fleeing gang violence

Erasmo Aguirre worked as a bodyguard for a government official in El Salvador when the threats began.

"It's too violent in El Salvador," said the father of two boys, a 5-year-old and a 9-year-old.

He had been in Chicago years ago but was deported to El Salvador. Now, he plans to stay in Tijuana, Mexico, where he says friends will help him find a job.

'My Bible goes with me'

There is deodorant, toilet paper, and a pair of shoes inside Eric Sagastume's backpack but the most valuable item he carries is his Bible.

"Wherever I'm going, my Bible goes with me," the 61-year-old from Guatemala said.

He walked for 11 days before taking a bus.

He was deported 13 years ago from the US and doesn't want to risk that again. Instead, he says he is heading toward the popular beach town of Cabo San Lucas on the Baja California peninsula.

Sagastume says he loves speaking English and can use it to make more to support his family.