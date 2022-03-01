Watch
NewsNational

Actions

The Gathering For Justice debuts 'I Believe' in honor of founder's 95th birthday

Harry Belafonte emphasizes importance of artists being messengers of liberation
I_Believe_Artwork Harry Belafonte.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Gathering For Justice
The Gathering For Justice debuts "I Believe" in honor of founder Harry Belfonte's 95th birthday.
I_Believe_Artwork Harry Belafonte.png
Posted at 2:36 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:57:44-05

An organization that aims to end racial inequities in the justice system has debuted a song that supports the movement in honor of founder Harry Belafonte’s 95th birthday.

The Gathering For Justice debuted “I Believe” at midnight on Tuesday.

The movement anthem features the organization's founder Harry Belafonte, artists Mysonne Linen, Keris Love, Jackie Cruz, Feefa, and the organization's president Carmen Perez-Jordan.

Listen to snippet of "I Believe."

I Believe Harry Belafonte

The song kicks off the celebration of Belafonte's birthday, which is March 1.

Listen to the complete song here.

To partake in the “I Believe” release party, join The Gathering For Justice via Instagram Live at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic