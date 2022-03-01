The Gathering For Justice debuts 'I Believe' in honor of founder's 95th birthday

An organization that aims to end racial inequities in the justice system has debuted a song that supports the movement in honor of founder Harry Belafonte’s 95th birthday.

The Gathering For Justice debuted “I Believe” at midnight on Tuesday.

The movement anthem features the organization's founder Harry Belafonte, artists Mysonne Linen, Keris Love, Jackie Cruz, Feefa, and the organization's president Carmen Perez-Jordan.

Listen to snippet of "I Believe."

I Believe Harry Belafonte

The song kicks off the celebration of Belafonte's birthday, which is March 1.

Listen to the complete song here.

To partake in the “I Believe” release party, join The Gathering For Justice via Instagram Live at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.