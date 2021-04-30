Texas man dies after swarm of bees attacks

A man in Texas died when a swarm of bees attacked in Breckenridge, Texas, about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.
According to the Breckenridge Fire Department, responding deputies were met with “very aggressive bee activity.”
They found the man “had been severely stung” and “went into cardiac arrest.” He did not survive, officials say.
Firefighters found a second person inside the home at the time, CNN identifies her as the man's wife. They dressed her in protective gear so she could walk outside and be taken to a friend’s house.
Neighbors were told to stay quiet and allow the bees to “hive back up and calm down.”
A local beekeeper helped locate the hive and then removed it using hand tools and foam, according to the fire department.
“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this traumatic and sad day,” Fire Chief Calvin Chaney wrote.