Texas man arrested for voting illegally

A Texas man is in trouble with the law, after feds say he illegally cast a ballot last year.

Hervis Rogers went 'viral' after he waited in line for hours to vote in the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary.

But now, he's behind bars after casting a ballot while on parole.

It was March of last year. Voters had turned out at the campus of Texas Southern University for the Democratic Primary, and it was mess.

People in line in some cases past one 1 a.m. One of those frustrated voters was Hervis Rogers, who said at the time he had waited for more than six hours.

"I wanted to get my vote in to voice my opinion. And I wasn't gonna let nothing stop me," Rogers said.

The problem is that rogers was a twice-convicted felon on parole at that time.

It was against the law for him to vote.

He is now in jail in Montgomery County, arrested Wednesday.

He is facing two felony charges for illegal voting and a long prison sentence.

"He's twice before been convicted of a felony. That raises his range of punishment up to 25 years to life on each count," said Criminal Defense Attorney Christopher Downey.

The issue of voter fraud and election rights is centerstage at the Texas State Capitol this week - one of several key issues being debated by lawmakers in a special session called by Governor Greg Abbott.

Downey isn't questioning the timing of Rogers' arrest but said in nearly 30-years of practice he's never heard of any arrested for illegal voting and certainly anyone with the bond Rogers is facing.

"A hundred thousand dollars in bonds for a voting infringement seems absurd on its face," said Downey.

