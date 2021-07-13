Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats in the Texas Legislature have bolted for Washington, D.C., to try to stop Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions.

They say they’re ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws.

Private planes carrying more than 50 Democratic Texas lawmakers took off from an airport in Austin on Monday and landed at Dulles Airport in suburban Washington later that evening.

Democrats are skipping town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to take up sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Moments after Democrats jetted off, Abbott issued a statement blasting them for leaving.

"Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state,” he wrote in part.

The Texas Democrats are using a rarely deployed tactic of a minority party trying to block legislation by depriving its rivals of quorum.

They used this same tactic in late May, walking off the floor for a couple of hours to kill a similar voting bill before a midnight deadline. But to kill this bill, Democrats will have to be gone far longer. History shows that's tough to pull off.

The last time Texas Democrats have crossed state lines to break quorum was in 2003.

The fleeing of the group of lawmakers came a day before President Joe Biden was set to deliver remarks on “protecting the sacred, constitutional right to vote,” according to the White House.