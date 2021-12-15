Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Texas county OKs $5M settlement over Black motorist's death

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this file image made from a March 28, 2019, body-worn camera video provided by the Austin Police Department in Texas, Williamson County deputies hold down Javier Ambler as one of them uses a Taser on Ambler's back during his arrest. Ambler, a Black man, died in custody in 2019 after sheriff's deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn't breathe, according a report published Monday, June 8, 2020, by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV. The video was made on the camera worn by an Austin police officer who also showed up at the scene as Williamson County deputies were making the arrest. Commissioners in suburban Williamson County have approved a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit settlement with the family of Ambler. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)
Fatal Police Chase Texas
Posted at 3:06 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 15:06:27-05

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — A Texas county has approved a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit settlement with the family of a man who sheriff's deputies shocked with stun guns after a 2019 chase.

The traffic stop was filmed by real-time police TV series "Live PD" that A&E Networks canceled last year.

Commissioners in suburban Williamson County approved the settlement Tuesday with the family of Javier Ambler.

The Black former postal worker died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn't breathe, according to police body camera footage.

He was pulled over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.

According to the Associated Press, the county's former sheriff, Robert Chody, was indicted in April for evidence tampering.

The news outlet reported that two former deputies, 36-year-old James Johnson and 26-year-old Zachary Camden were charged with manslaughter.

They have all denied wrongdoing.

A&E Network canceled "Live PD" last year, the AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.