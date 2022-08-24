Watch Now
Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 24, 2022
NEW YORK — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive.

Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Wednesday investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17.

In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Thursday.

Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable, but the hope is the stock looks affordable to more investors.

Tesla joins stock market heavyweights Amazon and Google parent Alphabet in splitting their high-priced shares this year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
