Teacher accused of slapping student charged with battery

Posted at 12:56 PM, Mar 05, 2022
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana teacher accused of striking a student across the face has been charged with battery causing moderate injury.

A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against 61-year-old former Jimtown High School teacher Michael Hosinski of Osceola.

The offense is a felony that could carry a sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Court documents filed Friday detail officials' investigation of the Feb. 25 incident, in which video appears to show Hosinski grab a student by his backpack, force him into a wall and strike him across the face.

