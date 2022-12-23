Target recalls over 200,000 weighted blankets after 2 children die

Popular retailer Target has now recalled over 200,000 weighted blankets marketed for children's use after two young girls are said to have became entrapped, and died.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday that the Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids carried the risk that a child could “become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket.”

CPSC and Target are telling parents to stop using the blankets immediately and contact the point of purchase for a refund.

Around 204,000 units of the product have been recalled.

In April 2022 a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became trapped in the cover of the weighted blanket, dying of asphyxiation in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Target and UPSC said four other reports of children becoming entrapped in the blankets were received.

The Pillowfort Weighted Blankets weight around 6 pounds and are 60 inches long and 40 inches wide. They have a removable waterproof cover, UPSC said.

The product is made in China and sold exclusively by Target stores across the United States for around $40.