Takeaways: Supreme Court hearings a venue for culture wars

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 23, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s not just Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson who is being watched as she makes history as the first Black woman to be considered for the job.

Senators are also being studied for the way they are handling this milestone moment.

Some say they are overcome with “joy,” as Cory Booker of New Jersey described it.

Others led by Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz quiz the Harvard-educated judge on issues of race and crime that tap into election year grievances.

Wednesday is Day Three of the landmark Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for President Joe Biden's nominee.

