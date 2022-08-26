T-Mobile teaming up with SpaceX to improve coverage in remote areas

T-Mobile and SpaceX are teaming up to provide more complete coverage in the U.S.

The mobile carrier says it will leverage SpaceX's satellites to offer cell service in even the most remote locations in the U.S.

“More than just a groundbreaking alliance, this represents two industry-shaking innovators challenging the old ways of doing things to create something entirely new that will further connect customers and scare competitors," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

T-Mobile says the wireless industry has struggled to provide service to certain areas because of land-use restrictions and terrain limits. The companies believe satellites are the solution to that problem.

“The important thing about this is that it means there are no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cell phone,” said SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk.

T-Mobile expects the near-total text coverage service to be rolled out in select areas by the end of 2023. Voice and data coverage is expected to follow.