Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting

Jae C. Hong/AP
A photo of Dr. John Cheng, a 52-year-old victim who was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church, is displayed outside his office in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of the church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 2:20 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 14:20:59-04

Prosecutors have charged the suspect in the California church shooting with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also announced Tuesday that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas faces four counts of possessing destructive devices with intent to kill or harm. Arraignment is expected later Tuesday.

Authorities have said Chou was motivated by hatred of Taiwanese people. Chou is accused of opening fire during a Sunday luncheon for members of a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in the city of Laguna Woods.

A doctor who heroically charged the gunman was killed and five other people were wounded.

Laguna Hills is about 50 miles south of Los Angeles.

Those who were hurt included four Asian men between 66 and 92 years old, and an Asian woman who was 86 years old.

CNN reports the shooting happened during a lunch reception to honor a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation.

