Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that killed one and left a TikTok star on life support

CORONA, Calif. — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer.

Police say Rylee Goodrich was killed and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas was wounded Monday night as they watched a showing of “The Forever Purge" at a Corona theater.

Barajas is on life support at a hospital. Barajas has nearly a million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.

Investigators say the two had gone to watch the movie together but they haven't released a possible motive for the shooting.

The suspect was booked into jail Tuesday night on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery and is being held on a $2 million bail.