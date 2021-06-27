Suspect appears uninjured after 100 mph head-on crash into barrier during police pursuit

A high-speed pursuit in southern California ends with a crash at about 100 miles an hour, and amazingly the suspect was not hurt.

The gauge on the screen shows how fast that pick-up truck is going on the 405 freeway in Irvine.

The driver did not see a concrete barrier in front of him and crashed right into it.

Sparks flew from the pick-up truck.

The crash ended a 45-minute pursuit that started in Los Angeles.

Despite the high-impact crash, the driver was able to crawl out of the mangled passenger door.

He did not appear to be hurt.

Once out. He put his hands up and complied with highway patrol commands and was taken into custody.

