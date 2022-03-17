Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Study: SUVs, pickups more likely to hit walkers than cars

New trucks
David Zalubowski/AP
A lone line of unsold 2021 Ram 1500 pickup trucks in a storage lot at a Ram dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
New trucks
Posted at 5:23 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 05:23:16-04

DETROIT (AP) — Drivers of bigger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars.

That's according to a new study released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

It points to the increasing popularity of larger vehicles as a possible factor in rising pedestrian deaths on U.S. roads.

The authors also questioned whether wider pillars holding up roofs of the larger vehicles make it harder for drivers to spot people.

In 2020, the last year for which complete statistics are available, 6,519 pedestrians were killed in the U.S.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that's up 59% since 2009, and a 4% increase from 2019.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News