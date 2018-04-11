Anti-abortion cemetery display vandalism by Ohio college student caught on video

The "cemetery" display includes 300 crosses each cross representing 10 babies that die by being aborted each day. It was created by an organization called Students For Life.
The filmed vandalism occurred 24 hours after the display was made, according to local media. It comes just a few weeks after a federal lawsuit settlement about a similar anti-abortion display and “trigger warnings” that Miami officials tried to require students to use with displays.
The vandalism video was allegedly recorded by a student at the campus and was posted online by the website Media Research Center.