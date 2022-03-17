Watch
St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

T.A. Walker
City of Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival has proudly enjoyed a 52-year history and provides fun-filled entertainment for all ages and backgrounds. The Parade features over 70 entries comprised of floats, United States Veterans, fire engines, motorcycles, Pipes and Drums, marching bands and more.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 05:44:35-04

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus.

That includes New York City's parade Thursday, the nation's largest and oldest. It's a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.

In 2020, these parades were among the first major events cancelled as the virus hit the United States.

New York’s parade coincides this year with the city’s reopening.

Major mask and vaccination rules have recently been lifted.

Elsewhere, Chicago dyed its river green after doing so without much fanfare last year.

Chicago River dyed green in surprise move by city's mayor

Communities in Boston, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia, are also bringing their parades back.

