Speaker Pelosi ‘to ‘address her future plans’ today

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to “address her future plans” with her colleagues today, one day after Republicans clinched the majority following last week’s midterm election, said Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill.

Democrats will narrowly lose control of the House, although the party outperformed most expectations. Historically, the party in control of the White House performs poorly in midterm elections. Depending on the results of several races yet to be called, Republicans will likely have a single-digit advantage in the House.

“This year, House Democrats defied expectations with an excellent performance: running their races with courage, optimism and determination,” Pelosi said on Wednesday. “In the next Congress, House Democrats will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda — with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority.”

Pelosi earned a 19th term in Congress last week after winning her district with 84% of the vote.

She has led House Democrats since 2003, with two stints as House speaker from 2007-2011 and 2019-2023. If she decides to remain in leadership, 2023 would mark a possible third duration leading the Democrats from the minority.

Given her stature as the top House Democrat over the last two decades, she has been a constant foil for Republicans.

She also has been the target of violence, most notably on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, and last month when her husband Paul Pelosi was attacked during a home invasion.

Pelosi's potential announcement comes two days after Republicans said they intend to select current Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker in January.