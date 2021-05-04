Space-aged wine for sale after spending 14 months on International Space Station

LONDON — The wine is out of this world and the price is stratospheric.

A bottle of French red wine that flew around earth aboard the International Space Station for 14 months is up for sale.

Christie's auction house is looking for about $1 million for the bottle of Pétrus 2000. It was one of 12 bottles sent into space in November 2019 by researchers looking into how the lack of atmosphere impacts agriculture.

“This bottle of Pétrus 2000 marks a momentous step in the pursuit of developing and gaining a greater understanding of the maturation of wine," said Tim Triptree, International Director, Christie's Wine & Spirits Department in a written release.

The experiment was overseen by Space Cargo Unlimited.

We are thrilled to share that all bottles survived the trip of 438 days and 19 hours on ISS - more than 300.000.000 km at 28.800 km/h - in ZeroG #missionWISE — Space Cargo Unlimited (@SpaceCu) January 14, 2021

The wine comes in a unique trunk created by Maison d’Arts Les Ateliers Victor and a corkscrew crafted from meteorite.

At a March tasting, wine experts said the space-aged wine is subtly altered.

The wine and trunk is being offered by private sale to wine and space enthusiasts.

Christie's says part of the proceeds will be used to research the future of agriculture.