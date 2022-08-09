Watch Now
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Posted at 9:26 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 21:28:09-04

DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her back during a hard landing last month in California.

Federal safety investigators say the jolt was so strong that the flight attendant thought the plane had crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board completed its investigation without saying what caused the hard larding.

The safety board says none of the other 141 people on board were injured in the incident, which happened July 1 at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

The airport has a relatively short runway.

The safety board has not made its documents from the investigation public.

