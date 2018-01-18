South Carolina officer dies day after he and 3 others were shot

A South Carolina sheriff's detective died on Wednesday evening, a day after he and three other law enforcement officers were shot, officials said.

Sheriff's Detective Michael R. Doty died of his injuries, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on the department's Facebook page.

A man shot the four officers early Tuesday near a South Carolina home, a sheriff's spokesman said, after deputies were called there for a complaint of domestic violence.

Christian Thomas McCall first struck one deputy near the home outside the city of York, then hit the others a couple hours later, said Trent Faris, the sheriff's office spokesman.

McCall, 47, was injured when officers returned fire during the second exchange, which ended a nearly six-hour ordeal in which officers were looking for him, Faris said.

Doty had been with the sheriff's office for 12 years.

The other officers, who were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, are:

• Sheriff's Sgt. Randy Clinton, the first deputy who was shot

• Sheriff's Sgt. Buddy Brown

• York police Sgt. Kyle Cummings

Clinton was awaiting surgery and Brown was recovering from his second surgery, the sheriff's department said Wednesday. Cummings was in stable condition.

Suspect fled and hid after 911 call, police say

Sheriff's deputies initially went to the home outside York, a city of about 7,000 people roughly 12 miles south of the North Carolina state line, after 10 p.m. Monday, after someone called authorities to say a male was hitting a female there, Faris said.

The suspect, McCall, left the home on foot before deputies arrived, Faris said, and police dogs were brought in to search for him.

During the search, McCall fired a gun from somewhere near the home shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, hitting Clinton, a deputy who handles one of the dogs, Faris said.

More officers arrived and searched near the home.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., McCall fired again, and officers returned fire, Faris said. McCall, as well as two deputies and the York officer, were injured in that shootout.

Asked about the woman who was allegedly hit, Tolson said only that she was not seriously injured.

No charges were immediately filed.