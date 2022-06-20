Watch
Someone pays $19 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this May 7, 2018, photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview in Omaha, Neb., with Liz Claman on Fox Business Network's "Countdown to the Closing Bell." Buffett’s company made major new investments in Verizon and Chevron and again trimmed its huge stake in Apple while making several other adjustments to its stock portfolio in 2020. Berkshire Hathaway said in a regulatory filing Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, that it bought $8.6 billion worth of Verizon stock and picked up $4 billion worth of Chevron shares over the last six months of 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 13:11:19-04

How much would you spend to have lunch with Warren Buffett? For one person, that amount is over $19 million.

The fundraiser was for GLIDE and eBay's annual Power of One Charity Auction Lunch with Warren Buffett. The winner of this year’s auction is choosing to remain anonymous.

According to eBay, GLIDE is a leading voice and change agent on social justice, changing the systems that drive poverty and inequity. Each year GLIDE helps 10,000 individuals and families across the Bay Area to make long-lasting and sustainable changes in their lives, eBay said.

"It's been nothing but good," Buffett said. "I've met a lot of interesting people from all over the world. The one universal characteristic is that they feel the money is going to be put to very good uses."

Restaurant chain Smith & Wollensky will host the lunch at a mutually agreed time in the coming months. No word on what will appear on the menu.

