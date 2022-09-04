Watch Now
Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

Steve Helber/AP
FILE: In this June 20, 2019, photo a student works in the library at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. Those who graduate college with student loans owe close to $30,000 on average, according to the most recent data from the Institute for College Access & Success. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:13 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 10:13:47-04

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers.

But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief.

That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income.

And that means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes on as much as $10,000 or even $20,000 that would count as income. In Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and North Carolina, forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless they change their laws to conform with the federal exemption.

That's according to a tally by the Tax Foundation.

