Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy about overturning Roe

Abortion protests outside US Supreme Court, May 5, 2022
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance.
Abortion protests outside US Supreme Court, May 5, 2022
Posted at 3:20 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 15:20:55-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are calling on the faithful to pray and fast in hopes that the Supreme Court will soon overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

Yet even among Catholics who oppose abortion, there is some unease about this prospect.

A recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests that a majority of the justices are poised to allow individual states to ban abortion.

Some anti-abortion Catholics say such an outcome would be the answer to their prayers.

Others say Catholic leaders should distance themselves from the politically partisan wing of the anti-abortion movement.

They favor broadening the concept of “pro-life” by boosting support for unwed mothers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News