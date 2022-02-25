Watch
Snow moves into Northeast; a foot possible in many areas

<p>The Northeast hunkered down Thursday for what looks to be the most significant storm of the season, with as much as a foot of snow of expected in some places as well as blizzard conditions. The city of Boston is pictured here covered in snow.</p>
Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 11:49:22-05

BOSTON (AP) — Residents across the Northeast awoke to a steady snow that could bring a foot or more of accumulation to many areas, and a sloppy mix of sleet and ice to other spots.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a winter storm warning for most of New England and eastern New York, and a winter weather advisory stretching from Ohio into coastal areas of southern New England and northern Maine.

Governors across the region urged residents to stay off the roads if possible, and slow down and keep a safe distance from plows if driving.

Most schools were already closed because of February vacation week.

