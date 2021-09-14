Ski resort in California changing name to remove offensive word

A Lake Tahoe-area ski resort that once hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics has changed its name by removing its name from its derogatory term for Native American women.

The Squaw Valley Ski Resort will now be known as Palisades Tahoe, the Associated Press reported.

The decision to change the name was made last August after the California ski resort consulted with local Native American tribes and did extensive research into the etymology and history of the term “squaw."

According to the AP, the word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may have once meant “woman,” but Indigenous people over time considered the term a slur.

The Washoe Tribe helped the resort come up with its new name.