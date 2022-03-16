Singing coach, 87, dies after she was attacked on NYC street

NEW YORK (AP) — An 87-year-old singing coach has died from head injuries after being suddenly shoved to the ground on a New York City street.

Police say Barbara Maier Gustern died Tuesday as they searched for a suspect.

She hit her head and was critically injured in the attack Thursday night in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

Chief of Detectives James Essig says a woman crossed the street, came up behind Gustern and pushed her to the ground in an unprovoked attack.

Gustern had worked with performers on Broadway and beyond.