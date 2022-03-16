Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Singing coach, 87, dies after she was attacked on NYC street

New York City generic
Creative Commons 2.0
Erik Drost
License: <a href="http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21a6-df00-ab7e-f1afae9b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1638290492644,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1638290492644,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017d-71b8-d6fb-affd-75b8fe800001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017d-71b8-d6fb-affd-75b8fe800000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI</a>
New York City generic
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 11:59:49-04

NEW YORK (AP) — An 87-year-old singing coach has died from head injuries after being suddenly shoved to the ground on a New York City street.

Police say Barbara Maier Gustern died Tuesday as they searched for a suspect.

She hit her head and was critically injured in the attack Thursday night in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

Chief of Detectives James Essig says a woman crossed the street, came up behind Gustern and pushed her to the ground in an unprovoked attack.

Gustern had worked with performers on Broadway and beyond.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News