Shooting at suburban Chicago shopping mall kills 1, wounds 2

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall left one man dead and two other people wounded, including a teenage girl, while shoppers ran for cover.

Rosemont police say a person of interest was taken into custody after Friday night’s shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in the village just northwest of the city.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting that happened just after 7 p.m. near the mall’s indoor food court.

But they said it was an “isolated incident” and possibly a targeted attack.