Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Sheriff: THC-spiked crackers fed to 3 infants at day care

Handcuffs
AP GraphicsBank
Handcuffs
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 14:20:48-04

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — The owner of a home day care in Virginia is facing child cruelty charges after three infants were exposed to edibles spiked with THC.

A Stafford County Sheriff's statement Friday says an investigation began when three families observed lethargic behavior and bloodshot eyes in their 1-year-old children and sought treatment.

The hospital confirmed that each child had been exposed to tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

A detective went to their day care and collected goldfish crackers from around their high chairs, and they were found to have THC.

The day care owner turned herself in and was released on bond.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News