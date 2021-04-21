Sheriff: Deputy in North Carolina fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says the deputy who shot and killed a man while serving a search warrant has been put on leave pending an investigation.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II did not identify the deputy who fired the shot Wednesday.

He told a news conference that the deputy was wearing a body camera that was on at the time.

According to The Associated Press, a deputy shot Andrew Brown Jr.

The shooting occurred while deputies, along with the assistance of another sheriff's office, were serving a warrant at around 8:30 a.m.

Brown's age, nor the races of Brown or the deputy, weren’t immediately clear, The AP reported.

According to WAVY-TV, neighbors reportedly heard multiple shots, but Wooten declined to say during the press conference how many shots were fired.

WAVY reported Brown was shot while driving away.

The State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the inquiry of the case and will turn over its results to District Attorney Andrew Womble's office.

Womble says he won't make any decisions about possible charges until the investigation is complete.

He says he's looking for “accurate answers and not fast answers."