Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office
Missing inmate, Casey White, and missing corrections officer Vicky White
Posted at 4:16 PM, May 06, 2022
Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him.

Williamson County Sheriff said via Twitter on Friday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was located in Bethesda.

A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for the pair.

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case.

Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

