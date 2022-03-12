Watch
Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect dies after police chase, crash

Posted at 5:36 PM, Mar 12, 2022
NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of robbing banks in North Carolina and South Carolina has died in a car crash after a police chase and a “forced stop” by a sheriff’s deputy.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the crash occurred Friday night on Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Stone said at a news conference Saturday that the deputy conducted the “forced stop” maneuver with his police vehicle because the man was driving at dangerous speeds toward populated areas and would not pull over.

Stone said the man's vehicle crashed into a tree. The man was identified as 60-year-old Thomas Lester Ketelsen of Conover, North Carolina.

