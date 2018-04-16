Senator John McCain hospitalized for intestinal infection

PHOENIX - Senator John McCain was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix on Sunday as he underwent a surgery to treat an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis.

McCain is in stable condition, according to a statement released by his office.

His office released the following statement:

On Sunday, Senator McCain was admitted to Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, and underwent surgery to treat an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis. He is in stable condition.

Over the last few months, Senator McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment. He has remained engaged on his work as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues.

Senator McCain and his family are grateful to the senator’s excellent care team, and appreciate the support and prayers they continue to receive from people all over the country.