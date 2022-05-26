Watch
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

Posted at 12:55 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 12:55:30-04

Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, has failed in the Senate.

Republicans on Thursday blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on domestic terrorism, hate crimes and gun policy. The final vote was 47-47, short of the 60 needed to take up the bill.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican to vote yes. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will give bipartisan negotiations in the Senate about two weeks while Congress is away for a break — to try to forge a compromise bill that could pass the Senate.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said he is having conversations with moderate Republican colleagues in hopes of a compromise bill on gun laws.

If we don’t succeed, we’re having votes. We’re putting people on the record. One way or another we’re going to have a debate here. We’re going to force people to tell America which side they are on. So we are going to work our tails off to try to get that compromise, but we are not going away, we are not being silent.

