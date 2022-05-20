Watch
Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington to travel to Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit were sent home Thursday after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation.

An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.

Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior.

No charges were filed.

The Secret Service says it is investigating.

