Secret Service agent protecting Naomi Biden opens fire when 3 people try to break into SUV

Incident occurred in Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C.
Hunter Biden holds his son Beau as President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden smiles as they attend the lighting of National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 1:49 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 13:49:13-05

WASHINGTON — Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter have opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday.

It happened late Sunday night in the Georgetown neighborhood. The official says the agents were assigned to protect Naomi Biden when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV.

The Secret Service says one of the agents opened fire but did not strike anyone.

Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year.

