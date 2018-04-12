Seattle Seahawks postponed meeting with Colin Kaepernick over kneeling during anthem

The Seattle Seahawks postponed a workout with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick after Kaepernick declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem, ESPN reports.

According to ESPN, the Seahawks contacted the former 49ers quarterback two weeks ago to arrange a workout. However, the meeting was canceled at the last minute over the constroversial protest.

Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem during the 2016 preseason, saying he was hoping to bring attention to police brutality. He continued his protest through the 2016 season, and his contract with the 49ers was not extended following the season.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016, though he is still a free agent and can be signed by any team. In October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL alleging the owners colluded to blackball him from the league. He was deposed by the league in connection with his complaint earlier this week.

Kaepernick's former teammate and fellow free agent Eric Reid was also reportedly asked by Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown about kneeling during the anthem during a workout with the team. Reid said he would continue kneeling, and the Bengals did not offer Reid a contract.

