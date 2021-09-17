Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Sears to reportedly close last remaining store in Illinois

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A picture of a Sears department store on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Sears Takeover Bid
Posted at 2:33 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 14:35:00-04

Sears is reportedly set to close its last remaining store in Illinois in November.

According to CNBC and the Daily Herald, the store, which is located in the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, is set to close on Nov. 14.

Transformco, Sears' parent company, confirmed the news to the media outlets about the store closing, stating it would "redevelop and reinvigorate the property."

According to CNBC, Transformco will look to house another tenant since they also own the property.

In 2018, Sears filed for bankruptcy.

The company, founded in 1886 and moved to Chicago in 1887, at one point had around 700 stores, but according to CNBC, there are only 35 locations left nationwide.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.