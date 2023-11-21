Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Search is on for pipeline leak after as much as 1.1 million gallons of oil sullies Gulf of Mexico

2 oily pelicans sighted off Louisiana coast Saturday
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Clean Gulf Associates 95-foot response vessel skims crude oil approximately 4 miles southeast off South Pass Louisiana, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. A Unified Command composed of the Coast Guard, Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC, and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office is coordinating measures to assess, contain and mitigate the impact of the spill.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(U.S. Coast Guard/Courtesy Clean Gulf Associates via AP)
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Clean Gulf Associates 95-foot response vessel skims crude oil approximately 4 miles southeast off South Pass Louisiana, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. A Unified Command composed of the Coast Guard, Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC, and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office is coordinating measures to assess, contain and mitigate the impact of the spill.
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Clean Gulf Associates 95-foot response vessel skims crude oil approximately 4 miles southeast off South Pass Louisiana, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. A Unified Command composed of the Coast Guard, Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC, and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office is coordinating measures to assess, contain and mitigate the impact of the spill.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 16:38:15-05

NEW ORLEANS — As much as 1.1 million gallons of oil may have been discharged into the Gulf of Mexico from a pipeline system off Louisiana's southeast coast.

Federal officials said Tuesday that the pipeline has been shut down, but authorities were still trying to determine the exact location and cause of the discharge. None of the oil has reached land, though its impact on wildlife is still being investigated.

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife official says two oily pelicans were sighted off the Louisiana coast Saturday, but still appeared active and able to fly.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE